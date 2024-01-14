Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $413.36 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $413.36 million and approximately $192.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03804996 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $101,607,443.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

