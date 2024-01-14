Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in December

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

