TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 165,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,279. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
TILT Company Profile
