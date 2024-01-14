TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 165,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,279. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

