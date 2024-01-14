TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $934,226.93 and $14,297.38 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 99.4% against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00018163 USD and is up 17.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $15,987.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

