Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Toho Gas has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.75.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

