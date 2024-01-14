Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 69.6% in December

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOELY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

