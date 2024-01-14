TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,152,767 shares trading hands.

TomCo Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.09.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.