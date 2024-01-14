Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 261,500 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Top Ships

Top Ships Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TOPS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.