Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

