Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
