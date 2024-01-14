Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.5 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

