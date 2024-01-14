Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.5 days.
Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
