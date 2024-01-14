TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $291.19

Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.19 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.22). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 371,894 shares trading hands.

TR Property Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.61.

TR Property Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -852.27%.

Insider Activity

About TR Property

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £24,807.02 ($31,621.44). 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

