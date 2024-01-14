TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,158.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,005.86.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $659.59 and a 12 month high of $1,033.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock worth $149,319,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.