Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $205.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.27.

NYSE:TRV opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

