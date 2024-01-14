Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.