Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Airbnb comprises 0.4% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

