Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 754 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $312.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $314.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

