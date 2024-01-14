Truist Financial Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $90.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

