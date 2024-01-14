Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton Price Performance

Shares of Truxton stock remained flat at $65.00 during trading hours on Friday. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

