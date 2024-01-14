Tufton Capital Management Has $8.97 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

