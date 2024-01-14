Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.21 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

