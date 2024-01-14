Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc Stock Up 6.1 %

TWIN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 30,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,965. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,657,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

