UBS Group Increases Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in Alight by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Alight by 17.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,383,000 after buying an additional 3,329,661 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

