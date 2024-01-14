UBS Group Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $36.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 1,077,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

