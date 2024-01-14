UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.41

Shares of UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.41 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132.31 ($1.69). UIL shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.64), with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

UIL Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.76.

UIL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UIL’s payout ratio is -1,481.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UIL Company Profile

In other UIL news, insider David Shillson purchased 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,633.72 ($12,280.08). Company insiders own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

