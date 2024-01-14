UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,688,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,412,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPLF remained flat at C$3.02 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.02.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
