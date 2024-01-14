United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.78 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

