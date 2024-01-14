United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $273.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.17%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

