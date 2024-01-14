United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,008.77

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.77 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.50 ($13.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,033 ($13.17), with a volume of 1,588,140 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.70) to GBX 1,290 ($16.44) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 1.6 %
United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 16.59 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is -94,000.00%.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
