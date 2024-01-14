UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

