Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

UVE opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

