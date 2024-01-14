Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Urban One by 48.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 174.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 27,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

About Urban One

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

