Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of URB opened at C$5.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Urbana has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.14.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 77.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$66.91 million during the quarter.

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

