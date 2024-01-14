USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372,701.06 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.10 million and approximately $372,701.06 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,935.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00592578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00202303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.90087925 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $385,914.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

