Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

