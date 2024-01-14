Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after buying an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after buying an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

