Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,850,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,485,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 2,402,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

