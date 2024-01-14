Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 816,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

