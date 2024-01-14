Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

