Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $60.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What are dividend payment dates?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.