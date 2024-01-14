Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,077,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $60.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.