Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

