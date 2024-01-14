Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.