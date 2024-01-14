Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.