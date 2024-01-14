Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

