Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 57.6% in December

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTWG opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $187.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
