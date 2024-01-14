Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,432,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

