Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. 2,771,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

