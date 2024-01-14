Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 69.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,101 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,164,971.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,164,971.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock worth $5,750,563. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

