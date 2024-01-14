VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VEON Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEON stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VEON has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. New Street Research started coverage on VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

