VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,178 shares of company stock worth $8,660,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $204.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

