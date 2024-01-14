Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 778,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,114. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,623,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
